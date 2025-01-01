Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Close
Ask Tai
Ask Tai

Martin ter Horst

Managing Director, Netherlands
Leaders Back
Martine ter Horst
Alumni

Martin ter Horst

Managing Director, Netherlands

I am passionate about digital technology and its potential to contribute to a better world. Like Thoughtworks, I believe that as an industry we have the responsibility to use technology innovation to drive the social change needed for a future society that is equitable, ethical, inclusive and sustainable. 

 

In 2021 I joined Thoughtworks to establish and grow our presence and impact in the Netherlands. I feel privileged to lead an amazing local team to work with our global and regional communities on this important mission in the Netherlands. I live in Amsterdam with my partner and dog.

Thoughtworks acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the land where we work and live, and their continued connection to Country. We pay our respects to Elders past and present. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples were the world's first scientists, technologists, engineers and mathematicians. We celebrate the stories, culture and traditions of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Elders of all communities who also work and live on this land. 

 

As a company, we invite Thoughtworkers to be actively engaged in advancing reconciliation and strengthen their solidarity with the First Peoples of Australia. Since 2019, we have been working with Reconciliation Australia to formalize our commitment and take meaningful action to advance reconciliation. We invite you to review our Reconciliation Action Plan.