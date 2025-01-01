Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Martin ter Horst

I am passionate about digital technology and its potential to contribute to a better world. Like Thoughtworks, I believe that as an industry we have the responsibility to use technology innovation to drive the social change needed for a future society that is equitable, ethical, inclusive and sustainable. 

 

In 2021 I joined Thoughtworks to establish and grow our presence and impact in the Netherlands. I feel privileged to lead an amazing local team to work with our global and regional communities on this important mission in the Netherlands. I live in Amsterdam with my partner and dog.