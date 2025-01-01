Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Amit Choudhary

Chief Operating Officer
Amit Choudhary

I am an engineer by training and a strategist by experience, with a career spanning nearly three decades at the intersection of services, software and solutions.
 

My journey began with a B.Tech. in Electrical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur, where I graduated at the top of my class, followed by an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta, where I ranked second in my cohort. These academic foundations instilled in me a deep appreciation for analytical thinking and continuous learning.
 

Over the years, I've held various leadership roles across global enterprises. Most recently, I served as the Chief Operating Officer at Wipro, a leading technology services and consulting firm. In this role, I led consulting service lines, sponsored key strategic accounts and spearheaded enterprise-wide transformations across delivery, sales, IT and risk functions. Prior to Wipro, I worked at Capgemini and the Boston Consulting Group. My focus has always been on building a business around client-centricity, enhancing business scalability  and driving profitable growth.
 

Throughout my career, I've built and led high-performing teams, fostering deep relationships with clients from board-level executives to operational teams. My approach emphasizes strategic thinking, credible execution and a dedication to delivering impactful outcomes.
 

I am based in the New York metropolitan area and am passionate about leveraging technology to drive meaningful change. Outside of work, I enjoy exploring new cultures and perspectives which continually enrich my personal and professional life.

