Christopher Haas

Principal Advisory Consultant

Driving digital business models depends on a digital mindset that nurtures trust, transparency, and consistency among business and IT. Fostering this shift in mindset is one of my top priorities in every digital transformation project. My first-hand experience of 10+ years working in start-ups, consulting and Tech enables me to be an authentic and trusted advisor to my clients.

 

At Thoughtworks, my focus is on supporting my clients in the successful realisation of their business goals, by bridging the gap between new and old economy. In this, I benefit from my international experience from strategy to execution, start-up acquisitions and port-merger integration.

 

