How a mobile-first approach changed the way shoppers interact with Target | Thoughtworks

Target is an iconic Australian retailer dedicated to making fashion, style and quality affordable for the whole family. Recently named Australia’s favourite online apparel retailer (StarTrack Online Retailers 2015 report), they wanted to use mobile as a way to connect Target’s multiple channels to their customers, and create a more engaging shopping experience.





Target chose Thoughtworks to bring this vision to life and launch at peak trading, as well as help them build long-term capabilities designed to improve customer experience.





Thoughtworks User Experience Designers engaged with almost 3000 customers to discover opportunities and narrow down the scope for the mobile application. Rather than traditional research techniques that are focused on demographics, the team focused on ethnographic methods, which helped go beyond the relationship of customers with the store, to understand how Target fits into the broader context of their lives. As a part of the service design mapping, Thoughtworks involved Target’s store team members, call centre staff, marketers, and merchandising leads to ensure a holistic understanding of the customer.





Rapid prototyping was used to turn customer insights into tangible assets, so the team could test new features with real customers. As customers behave differently to how they say they will behave, contextual observation of in-store and online shopping habits helped capture moments of delight, which allowed the team to quickly validate assumptions and define the feature set for the app.





Having a vision to create the best mobile shopping experience that bridges between Target’s multiple channels and their customers, Thoughtworks decided to focus on building highly experiential native apps rather than mobile web. This decision allowed the team create a more interactive experience that encourages regular usage, provides the ability to access native features such as camera, make it available for team members to access the product catalogue offline, as well as better reporting. The iOS app was released in 5 months, ahead of the 2015 holiday season, and an Android version was released in 3 months.





Rather than focusing on features, Thoughtworks delivered a world-class digital product that goes beyond just transactions. It focuses on building an ecosystem of experiences, which makes users feel that the sum is greater than its parts.