Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Close
Standard Chartered | Innovation Lab
Standard Chartered

Smart mirror: Innovation in banking

Who we work with Back

Standard Chartered provides a wide range of products and services for personal and business customers across 71 countries. The bank has launched the eXellerator, an innovation lab in Singapore that is dedicated to exploring emerging technologies for sustainable business solutions. The lab explores how the future of banking could look using immersive technologies.

The future of banking is vast. The mirror raises the profile of what you can do if you work a certain way, which is one of the reasons we are working with Thoughtworks. The approach to agile development, creating something and getting that feedback from users, is something we can showcase from an innovation point of view.
Stuart McConnell
Technical Director, eXellerator, Standard Chartered Singapore

How can we help you achieve faster growth?

Get in touch

Thoughtworks acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the land where we work and live, and their continued connection to Country. We pay our respects to Elders past and present. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples were the world's first scientists, technologists, engineers and mathematicians. We celebrate the stories, culture and traditions of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Elders of all communities who also work and live on this land. 

 

As a company, we invite Thoughtworkers to be actively engaged in advancing reconciliation and strengthen their solidarity with the First Peoples of Australia. Since 2019, we have been working with Reconciliation Australia to formalize our commitment and take meaningful action to advance reconciliation. We invite you to review our Reconciliation Action Plan.