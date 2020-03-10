Standard Chartered provides a wide range of products and services for personal and business customers across 71 countries. The bank has launched the eXellerator, an innovation lab in Singapore that is dedicated to exploring emerging technologies for sustainable business solutions. The lab explores how the future of banking could look using immersive technologies.
The future of banking is vast. The mirror raises the profile of what you can do if you work a certain way, which is one of the reasons we are working with Thoughtworks. The approach to agile development, creating something and getting that feedback from users, is something we can showcase from an innovation point of view.