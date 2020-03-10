Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Close
Springer | Thoughtworks
Springer

Spreading scientific, technological and medical knowledge across the world

Who we work with Back


As a global publisher, Springer provides scientific and medical communities with the specialist information they need. Many of Springer’s authors are renowned professionals in their fields. In fact, in 2013 10 of the 11 Nobel laureates in medicine, physics, chemistry and economics were Springer authors.


An early adopter of digitization and open access publishing, the heart of Springer’s online business is its online platform, which features approximately 5.7 million documents.


Springer recognized that in order to reach their growing number of readers, they needed to make this content easily accessible to mobile readers.


That’s where Thoughtworks came in. A team of experience designers thought beyond a mobile version of the platform to the entire mobile experience. The team considered both the environment and reasons that someone would use a mobile device to access Springer’s content. They delivered a front-end system without much need for development, so other important projects could continue in parallel.


Within a matter of a few weeks, the mobile project became one of the most celebrated at Springer. The Mobile First approach gave Springer’s mobile users the best experience possible, regardless of device, operating system or screen size. Customers appreciate not having to download yet another app, while still getting an “app-like” experience. With the mobile promise achieved, Mobile First design is now embedded into “business as usual” at Springer.




Thoughtworks has played a crucial role in kickstarting the project and making it the success it is. Without Thoughtworks we would not be where we are today.
Jan-Erik de Boer
Executive VP of IT, Springer

How can we help you achieve faster growth?

Get in touch

Thoughtworks acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the land where we work and live, and their continued connection to Country. We pay our respects to Elders past and present. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples were the world's first scientists, technologists, engineers and mathematicians. We celebrate the stories, culture and traditions of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Elders of all communities who also work and live on this land. 

 

As a company, we invite Thoughtworkers to be actively engaged in advancing reconciliation and strengthen their solidarity with the First Peoples of Australia. Since 2019, we have been working with Reconciliation Australia to formalize our commitment and take meaningful action to advance reconciliation. We invite you to review our Reconciliation Action Plan.