Queensland Health delivers a range of integrated services including hospital inpatient, outpatient and emergency services, community and mental health services, aged care services, and public health and health promotion programs to more than five million Queensland residents. Through a network of 16 hospital and health services, they are committed to ensuring all Queenslanders have access to a range of public healthcare services.

Queensland Health partnered with Thoughtworks on an innovative transformation, increasing meaningful use of clinical terminology content in clinical and non-clinical applications as well as improving interoperability between Queensland Health and external solutions, thereby facilitating better delivery of healthcare services.

Overview

The Queensland Clinical Terminology Service (QCTS) is a statewide business service available to registered Queensland Health staff and integrated applications to access up-to-date clinical terminology and content. The QCTS is a centralized distribution platform for both national and international clinical terminology content, and an authoring platform for state-based clinical terminology content.

In its current capacity, the solution is used to syndicate and distribute terminology content artifacts including SNOMED CT-AU (including the Australian Medicines Terminology), LOINC and HL7 FHIR terminology resources such as CodeSystems, ValueSets and ConceptMaps. Additionally, the QCTS facilitates the creation of state-specific Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR) terminology resources for operational use throughout Queensland Health.

Key challenges

Queensland Health wanted a central repository into which national and international clinical terminologies could be hosted, and where they could author their own FHIR terminology resources for use statewide. On the back of previous successful healthcare projects delivered by Thoughtworks, Queensland Health approached Thoughtworks to design, build and operate the QCTS.



Clinical terminology impacts every Australian—each time an individual visits a doctor or hospital, a record is created in software that uses clinical terminology. This clinical terminology is used by a wide range of professionals in their day-to-day capacity when working in areas such as:

Hospitals

Medical practices/doctor surgeries

Primary care settings

Community pharmacies

Pathology providers

Health-focused research institutions and government agencies

With multiple healthcare professionals across various areas inputting data in different capacities, the flow of information and keeping terminology consistent throughout an individual’s health journey is a known global healthcare management challenge.



Key challenges:

Go-live was during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Navigating through competing priorities as development and rollout occurred during other department software projects.

Required multiple integrations into other government systems, both state and federal.

Accelerated timeline pressures.

Complex user interface (UI), user acceptance testing (UAT) and quality assurance (QA) requirements and considerations.

A solution to enable further innovation

The QCTS has become the future foundation for the syndication, distribution and authoring of terminology content across all facets of Queensland Health. The clinical terminologies authored and distributed via the QCTS are a fundamental building block in healthcare IT interoperability across Queensland Health. Ultimately, the integration of clinical terminologies from the QCTS into statewide clinical and reporting applications will aid in achieving a more efficient health service and better healthcare outcomes for patients.

Some benefits of the QCTS include:

Increased capability for interoperability between different clinical applications used throughout Queensland Health

High-quality and accurate data that is recorded using common standards resulting in information being understood and used with confidence

The QCTS utilizes several CSIRO products for authoring, syndication and serving of FHIR-based clinical terminology content. It is operated on AWS using a combination of serverless technologies to minimize ongoing maintenance and management costs while ensuring high levels of availability and reliability.

Queensland Health was looking to the future, and the Queensland Clinical Terminology Service was the first statewide, centralized clinical terminology platform in Australia. With the system in full operation, it now provides Queensland Health with:

Increased interoperability for clinical and reporting applications, resulting in increased efficiencies and decreased costs

An ability to forecast healthcare trends through normalized long-term data

Increased data normalization capabilities over time

Increased ability to perform data analytics on state-based healthcare

This system provides the building block enabling future innovation across healthcare for Queensland and other states to incorporate, leading with a core foundation for a world-class healthcare system.



Outcomes

A number of positive outcomes as a result of this project include: