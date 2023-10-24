MYOB’s collective wisdom helps deliver high quality customer products

For over three decades, MYOB has been supporting Australian and New Zealand businesses, making life easier for their customers through a wide range of products and services from accounting, payroll, payments, CRM and more.
MYOB’s digital transformation journey has helped bring customers to the heart of their business and they’ve given new life to their product management practice. As MYOB’s business strategy continued moving towards having more products that interact and integrate to offer a seamless platform experience for customers, they needed to ensure greater visibility and consistency in how products were developed across the different product lines.
To do this, MYOB partnered with Thoughtworks to develop the CODEX playbook. A first for the organization, CODEX is an official guide to “how MYOB does tech”. The guidebook focuses on core software delivery principles, engineering practices, building security in, engineering standards and more. “CODEX is the collective wisdom of our organization. There were pockets of things written down but nothing that was endorsed for the whole organization,” said Evan Bottcher, Head of Data & Architecture at MYOB.
In developing CODEX, the team crowdsourced knowledge and insights by forming working groups that included people across the organization. Thoughtworks helped provide a lot of thinking around the structure and process while bringing our expertise around topics - all based on experience creating guidebooks with other clients. This helped ensure the team were consistently delivering early releases of content and feedback, and targeting the highest priorities.
CODEX is the collective wisdom of our organization. There were pockets of things written down but nothing that was endorsed for the whole organization…It’s about having a shared language and common standard across the organization to deliver on our product strategy most successfully.
CODEX is the collective wisdom of our organization. There were pockets of things written down but nothing that was endorsed for the whole organization…It’s about having a shared language and common standard across the organization to deliver on our product strategy most successfully.
CODEX helps MYOB teams when making decisions or exploring new ideas on a daily basis. What’s more, it is an invaluable resource when onboarding new members to MYOB, ensuring they’re set up for success from the get go. Above all, a shared language and common standard across the organization means greater ability to deliver consistent, high quality products for customers time and time again. “It’s about being able to deliver on our product strategy most successfully,” said Evan.
CODEX helps MYOB to achieve alignment across the organization through their guiding principles and to empower teams to make aligned decisions effectively.
CODEX helps MYOB to achieve alignment across the organization through their guiding principles and to empower teams to make aligned decisions effectively.