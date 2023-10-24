MYOB’s collective wisdom helps deliver high quality customer products

For over three decades, MYOB has been supporting Australian and New Zealand businesses, making life easier for their customers through a wide range of products and services from accounting, payroll, payments, CRM and more.

MYOB’s digital transformation journey has helped bring customers to the heart of their business and they’ve given new life to their product management practice. As MYOB’s business strategy continued moving towards having more products that interact and integrate to offer a seamless platform experience for customers, they needed to ensure greater visibility and consistency in how products were developed across the different product lines.

To do this, MYOB partnered with Thoughtworks to develop the CODEX playbook. A first for the organization, CODEX is an official guide to “how MYOB does tech”. The guidebook focuses on core software delivery principles, engineering practices, building security in, engineering standards and more. “CODEX is the collective wisdom of our organization. There were pockets of things written down but nothing that was endorsed for the whole organization,” said Evan Bottcher, Head of Data & Architecture at MYOB.

In developing CODEX, the team crowdsourced knowledge and insights by forming working groups that included people across the organization. Thoughtworks helped provide a lot of thinking around the structure and process while bringing our expertise around topics - all based on experience creating guidebooks with other clients. This helped ensure the team were consistently delivering early releases of content and feedback, and targeting the highest priorities.