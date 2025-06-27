Transforming student transportation with innovation and care

Pioneering educational journeys - at scale

Picture the scene: children gathered at bus stops, backpacks swinging, eyes wide with the possibilities of the day ahead. For generations, the school bus has been more than a ride—it’s a rite of passage, a safe bridge between home and school.

For First Student — North America’s largest school transportation provider — every one of those journeys matters. With a fleet of over 46,000 buses, they provide full-service transportation, special-needs, fleet electrification, maintenance, route optimization, and charter services to more than five million student trips each day. But even with this scale and a reputation built on safety and reliability, they knew there was more to be done.

The challenge: Modern needs, traditional constraints

Today’s school transportation landscape is more complex than ever. Districts face a persistent shortage of certified yellow bus drivers, a growing need for flexible, small-vehicle options, and the complex logistical challenge of transporting homeless youth and children in foster care, who often move frequently.

In addition, more students now require specialized accommodations and support, placing pressure on fleets and systems that weren’t originally designed for this level of customization. First Student saw a critical opportunity: to use technology to expand access, enhance flexibility, and ease the strain on traditional resources.

The opportunity: FirstAlt - A new model for student mobility

In partnership with Thoughtworks, First Student set out to build and scale FirstAlt — a centralized, cloud-native platform hosted on AWS, designed to enable safe, flexible, and inclusive alternative transportation at scale.

Through cross-functional collaboration across teams in the U.S. and India, Thoughtworks and First Student co-created a solution focused on three pillars: safety, reliability, and student experience.

FirstAlt enables districts to: