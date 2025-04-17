Into the cloud: Charting the course to data excellence for a national airline

Transforming data into a strategic asset

Our client, a leading airline, serves an expansive global network that links passengers and moves cargo between a wide range of international cities. With its complex ecosystem generating vast amounts of data across flight operations, passenger details and ground processes, harnessing this data goldmine was proving to be a daunting task. Fragmented data silos, inconsistent data quality and limited analytical capabilities were bottlenecking the airline’s potential to fully optimize its operations and enhance passenger experiences.



Thoughtworks enabled this airline's data teams to discover, access, understand and utilize data effectively. In addition, our client wanted to migrate its data infrastructure to Google Cloud Platform (GCP), a strategic move to close down on-premise data centers and achieve a more flexible and scalable framework. Thoughtworks emerged as the ideal partner for our track record in managing large-scale data transformation projects and our deep expertise in GCP as a Google Cloud Premier Partner.

Tackling complexity through data-driven teamwork

Recognizing the complexity of our client’s data landscape, we adopted a collaborative, data-centric approach focused on understanding the business to uncover existing pain points and opportunities. Our methodology focused on designing robust data products and establishing a scalable data platform on GCP, underpinned by a federated operating model.

Our approach features these key components:

Deep business understanding: Through in-depth workshops and interviews, we gained a comprehensive understanding of airline’s business operations, identifying core pain points and opportunities for data platform enhancements, paving the way for a more efficient operating model.

GCP-centric data platform design: Drawing on our extensive experience building scalable data platforms on GCP and industry best practices, we developed a cloud migration strategy and designed a data platform on GCP capable of handling airline’s expanding data needs. The platform was engineered to efficiently handle data ingestion, transformation, storage and analysis.

Federated data product development: We designed a collaborative operating model, defining clear roles and responsibilities to foster agility and efficiency for the airline.

Data product design and development: We proposed a user-centric approach for designing and developing data products aligned with the airline’s business objectives and leveraging ETL (extract, transform, load) best practices.

Charting the course to data excellence

In two months, we delivered a comprehensive assessment and recommendations for the target data platform architecture, operating and data governance model, paving the way for a scalable and efficient data-driven business powered by trustworthy data products.

We proposed a three-phased migration approach to enable the airline to manage complexity and deliver incremental value.

Early stage architecture: A stepping stone for our client’s data teams, this stage will enable them to start building data products on GCP with a solid foundation while keeping execution centralized.

Mid-stage architecture: In this stage, the data product team will start owning data products in their own GCP project. The data platform team will develop self-serve tooling for the next stage.

Late-stage architecture: In the last stage, the self-service federated data platform will be fully rolled out. Teams can manage data products within their GCP projects, fostering ownership and innovation. The data platform enhances governance, monitoring and operational excellence.

This engagement supported our client on their journey to better understanding the challenges and developing a future-ready framework. This framework has helped them optimize flight operations, enhance passenger experience, and improve resource allocation, ultimately supporting their competitiveness.