Vitória Regina Ragazzon Toebe AI-First Maintenance and Operations Lead

I am a tech lead and developer consultant at Thoughtworks specializing in AI-first software maintenance, drawing on hands-on experience leading incident response and operations for enterprise systems. My primary interest is strengthening trust in AI delivery: helping teams adopt effective guardrails and good practices teams without compromising other aspects of engineering discipline.

I am the co-creator of Sensible Harness, a CLI that brings Thoughtworks engineering practices into projects; it was awarded 2nd in the Europe region of the Thoughtworks Global AI/works™ Innovation Hackathon 2026. Alongside that project I also spoke at XConf Europe 2026 in London on AI-first software maintenance.