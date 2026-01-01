Sumeet Gayathri Moghe Head of Culture and Organisation Design

I've worked at Thoughtworks in a variety of roles. In my current role, I’m responsible for keeping Thoughtworks’ strategy and culture aligned using our cultureOS model.

My first love, however, is building great products for our clients and leading engineering transformations. At Thoughtworks, I've led several internal programs, including capacity-building initiatives in Africa, Thoughtworks University, knowledge management, and research.

My other passion is building high-performing distributed teams. I’m the author of The Async-First Playbook. I write about the future of work every week on my website.

Outside work, I’m an environmentalist, conservationist and photographer, check out my photography work here. Get me started on natural history, politics, the environment, or photography, and we'll probably chat till the cows come home!