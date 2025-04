David Johnston Data Scientist

I'm a Lead Data Scientist at Thoughtworks. I create statistical models and predictive algorithms at the core of the innovative data science applications that we build for our clients. I have a PhD in physics and over 20 years experience working with data. Prior to my career in consulting I conducted cosmological research at academic institutions, NASA and government laboratories developing data processing pipelines, statistical algorithms and optimization strategies for space missions and astronomical experiments. My interests range far and wide and my passion is synthesizing knowledge across many disciplines and applying it creatively to solve difficult, real-world problems for our clients.