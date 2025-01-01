Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Carlos Gavidia-Calderon
Alumni

Carlos Gavidia-Calderon

Developer

Based in London, Carlos currently works as a developer building software using cloud technology. Throughout his career, he worked in projects ranging from mobile applications to large-scale information systems. Carlos has also taught courses on programming fundamentals and algorithms to undergraduate engineering students.

 


He graduated from University College London with a PhD. in Software Engineering. As a postgraduate researcher, he studied cooperation in software development teams using game-theoretic models. Carlos also has a Master's in Computer Science; with a dissertation on ant colony optimisation algorithms applied to computer vision.

 