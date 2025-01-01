Bryan Oliver Principal Consultant, Platform Engineering

Bryan is an experienced engineer and leader who designs and builds complex distributed systems. He has spent his career developing on mobile and back-end whilst building autonomous teams and is the author of Effective Platform Engineering, published by Manning, and O'Reilly's Designing Cloud Native Delivery Systems.

He also enjoys speaking at conferences around the world and contributing to open source projects. In his free time he plays ice hockey and goes trail running, and tries to break into the champion rank in rocket league.

At Thoughtworks, Bryan has been developing and innovating heavily in the platform engineering space. Working with major clients like Ritchie Bros. and other top companies, he's designed complex global multi-cloud engineering platforms. He has presented some of his work at conferences such as Kubecon, CDCon and Codecamp.