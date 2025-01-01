Bruno Belarte Senior Consultant Developer

I joined Thoughtworks in 2021 as a senior consultant developer.



I have a background in a broad range of topics, including academic research and embedded systems. During my tenure at Thoughtworks, I focused on delivering high quality software while helping clients improve their processes and reducing wastes.



I am a very curious person and see each task as an occasion to learn something new. I have a passion for cultivation and I am always looking for opportunities share my knowledge.



I live in Madrid with my beloved wife and daughter.