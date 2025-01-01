Aneesh Lele Portfolio Director, Financial Services

I am passionate about integrating technology, critical thinking and creativity to help clients address their most complex innovation challenges.

I love helping clients see what is possible when they think, and act, through the lens of their customers.

We love change agents, especially the ones who understand that the path to success in dynamic markets includes the capacity and appetite to experiment, the ability to build high quality products quickly, and the desire to incorporate customer feedback iteratively.