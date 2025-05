Alessio Ferri Lead Software Engineer

Alessio is a Lead Software Engineer at Thoughtworks, specializing in Enterprise Platform Modernization. Recently, he has been working with clients on legacy modernization for their mainframe workloads.

He has has helped clients across a number of industries including BFSI, Automotive, and Retail. Alessio works on Thoughtworks’ mainframe modernization services by building out our internal capability, tooling/accelerators and experience.