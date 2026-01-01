Adrian Jones VP of Sales, Global

Adrian has responsibility for global sales, and delivering value to Thoughtworks Studios customers. Having worked with customers in various industries, including financial services, telecommunications, technology, manufacturing, utilities, and government, Adrian contributes 25 years of enterprise software sales experience to Thoughtworks Studios.

Prior to Thoughtworks, Adrian had a successful sales track record at IBM, Oracle and database management specialist software vendors. He also worked in software development, and is experienced in approaches from the early structured methodologies to today’s mature Agile approaches. Adrian has a bachelor’s degree in German and Economics.