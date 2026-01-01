Aakash Jha Senior AIOps Engineer

With nearly eight years of experience in software development and consulting Aakash is driven by a passion for new technologies and for enabling teams to deliver impactful applications.



Over this period, he has specialized in Data Engineering, GenAI, Python, Databricks, PySpark, Java, Spring Boot and Azure to build reliable, scalable systems with domain experience across banking and telecommunications.

His background blends deep technical problem‑solving with empowering teams to adapt and thrive as technology evolves.