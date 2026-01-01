Avadhoot Kulkarni Client Principal

Avadhoot Kulkarni is a resolute and fervent leader with over two decades of valuable experience in IT business consulting focused on retail domain, leveraging a perfect blend of technological know-how and business acumen to drive digital transformation.

A staunch professional, he is adept at formulating Go-to-Market strategies, which have been effectively implemented to optimize and accelerate sales. He has a track record of providing tailor-made, customer-centric, measurable, and unique experiences, platforms, and services to clients.

Specifically, he has designed customer value propositions to engage customers with tailored digital transformation roadmaps encompassing Cloud, Business Process Automation, and ERP. His expertise in Digital Transformation, Cloud, and IoT Technologies is further supported by professional certifications in growth & transformational strategy and Advanced Design Thinking. His commitment to customer satisfaction is evident in his regular communication with clients to understand expectations, design plans, and ensure end-to-end service delivery.

Furthermore, his experience includes building customer-centric solutions across data connectivity and AI, positioning him as a leader who can guide a company's AI strategy.