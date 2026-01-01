Move from legacy systems to an AI-ready campus without starting over.
Universities are under pressure to put AI into practice while working across decades of investment in SIS, LMS, ERP, research and departmental systems. Replacing that technology estate isn’t practical, but fragmented systems, data and institutional knowledge make it difficult to move AI beyond isolated experiments.
The composable campus offers another path: modernize from within. This white paper explores how universities can turn existing systems, data and knowledge into reusable capabilities and connect them through a governed AI operating model, creating the foundation for more adaptive experiences without replacing the systems they already depend on.
What's inside
Explore a four-layer architecture connecting AI infrastructure, reusable campus capabilities, governed agent orchestration and campus experiences.
Learn how to wrap and unbundle legacy university systems into modular capabilities, data products and APIs that can be securely reused across the institution.
See how governance, observability, security and cost controls can extend across infrastructure, capabilities and agent workflows to help AI operate responsibly at campus scale.
Follow a practical Reinforce, Rebuild, Rewire and Reimagine roadmap for progressing from AI foundations and priority use cases to a broader Agentic University ecosystem.
Download the blueprint
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