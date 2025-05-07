Is your organization the leader you really think it is?
AI is transforming industries and staying still means falling behind. Leading organizations aren’t just testing the waters — they’re weaving AI, data and modern tech into their core strategies to drive real results.
The State of Digital and AI Readiness report highlights how 1,000 global leaders are staying ahead and what sets them apart from those falling behind.
So, where does your organization stand? And what should you do next?
“Technology strategy can’t live in a slide deck. It only delivers value when it’s embedded across teams, tied to business outcomes, and executed with discipline — not as a fixed plan, but as a learning cycle that allows you to adapt as you go.”
Rachel Laycock,
Chief Technology Officer, Thoughtworks
Key insights and learnings from the report
Bridging strategy and execution
Leaders in digital and AI readiness consistently outperform by aligning technology strategies with business goals. Their cohesive strategies incorporate AI, modernization, and dynamic decision-making to foster innovation and adaptability. Are your teams working towards the same goals?
Transformation is never done
Even the most advanced organizations acknowledge the need for constant improvement. Leaders embed optimization into their strategies, ensuring their systems evolve and deliver ongoing value. Learn why continuous modernization is essential for lasting competitiveness.
ROI comes from being a tech leader
Organizations at the forefront of technology leadership are over three times more likely to see substantial gains. From increased efficiency to robust digital resilience, the rewards of leading the pack are clear. Find out how to focus your investments for maximum impact.
You may be where you think you are
Nearly half of organizations misjudge their digital and AI readiness. Whether overestimating or underestimating their position, this misalignment risks stalled progress. Use this report to identify where you truly stand and the steps you can take to move forward.
How we did it: The Readiness Index
Our Readiness Index is not just a measure of where you are — it's a roadmap to where you want to be.
Examining organizations against five key pillars—including AI, data, and modernization—and evaluating their technology deployment across 27 areas, we categorize them into four distinct groups, providing strategic, actionable insights to enhance or sustain their standing.
Late Adopters are beginning to make progress, but they need to quicken their pace to remain competitive.
Emerging Players are actively developing their strategic approaches, striving to increase their tech investments.
Strong Performers are bridging the gap, pushing innovation and continuous enhancement.
Leaders set the industry benchmark with advanced strategies and relentless pursuit of improvement.