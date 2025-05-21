Collective Good

We’ve been helping UNC to build an app called CollectiveGoodMD, which brings together human and artificial intelligence to improve medical decision-making. AI is fast proving to be an excellent tool in medicine, particularly in diagnostics. It removes human bias and its pattern-recognition abilities can quickly connect the dots around a patient’s symptoms.

The app uses real patient data (anonymized to protect privacy) to create test cases to train users, who could be practitioners, medical students, or even administrators. Presented with a random case, the user reviews the data (demographics and symptoms) then enters a diagnosis. They then get a ‘grade’ on the accuracy of their diagnosis. The concept utilizes insights from behavioural science into what motivates participation, integrating elements of gamification and reward. As users score higher on accuracy, they ’level up’, eventually gaining enough credibility to review real-world cases. In doing so, they then assist other users seeking a consensus view.