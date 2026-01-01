In 2026 and beyond simply having a data platform will not position an enterprise to compete and grow — especially if that platform is a centralized lake that cannot adapt to AI-era demands. As pressure mounts to develop AI-enabled capabilities and products, organizations are learning that the data foundations they built over the past decade are no longer enough. To rebuild the core for the AI era, data ecosystems need to evolve into product-centric, federated environments that can supply trustworthy, real-time data to both humans and intelligent agents.

The goal is no longer a single platform to rule them all, but a dynamic, composable ecosystem ready for composable capabilities that turn modernized data, processes and logic into modular building blocks that teams and agents can reuse, combine and evolve as needs change. This ecosystem becomes an enterprise’s enabling layer for agentic systems, grounding them in high-quality data, governed access patterns and clear lineage.

A future-ready data platform encompasses an operating model as well as a technology stack, empowering business domains to create, govern and consume data products on a self-serve basis. Essential emerging features include data product discovery and onboarding, SLAs and quality metrics, lineage-aware ingestion and the golden paths that streamline product development. These foundations position the enterprise to rewire for agents, allowing AI systems to operate safely and at scale.

In this model, data becomes a network of domain-owned products, backed by strong governance and made ready at the edge through real-time processing. Teams can experiment and release AI-powered innovations quickly and securely. Rather than starting from scratch, developers draw on feature and model stores to support training and inference. Evals verify performance and reliability. Safe data access patterns ensure agents can act responsibly across the ecosystem.

A healthy data ecosystem unlocks AI for everything from modernizing the tech estate to reimagining processes and products for agentic workflows. With this network underpinning AI strategy, enterprises gain the speed, insight and productivity that define competitive advantage in the agentic era.