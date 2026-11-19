What is post-quantum cryptography?

Many cryptographic algorithms widely used today could become vulnerable once sufficiently powerful quantum computers emerge. Post-quantum cryptography refers to algorithms designed to offer protection against attacks from both conventional and quantum computers.

In 2024, the US National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) finalized three post-quantum cryptography standards: ML-KEM for secure key establishment and ML-DSA and SLH-DSA for digital signatures.

These algorithms can run on existing computing infrastructure, although applications and protocols may need modifications to support them.

The Thoughtworks Technology Radar Volume 35 places post-quantum cryptography in Adopt, recommending that organizations mandate quantum-resilient cryptography for new projects and accelerate migration roadmaps for legacy systems.

Read Post-quantum cryptography: An illustrated guide