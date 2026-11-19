Decoder
Post-quantum cryptography is a set of cryptographic algorithms designed to protect digital information against attacks from both classical and quantum computers.
Post-quantum cryptography (PQC) addresses the risk that sufficiently powerful quantum computers could break widely used encryption and digital signature algorithms.
What is it?
Cryptographic algorithms designed to resist attacks from both classical but also quantum computers.
What's in it for you?
Protect sensitive data, secure communications and digital identities against future quantum threats.
What are the trade-offs?
Migration requires changes to existing systems, with potential performance, compatibility and implementation challenges.
How is it being used?
In secure communications, digital signatures, software updates and systems handling long-lived sensitive data.
What is post-quantum cryptography?
Many cryptographic algorithms widely used today could become vulnerable once sufficiently powerful quantum computers emerge. Post-quantum cryptography refers to algorithms designed to offer protection against attacks from both conventional and quantum computers.
In 2024, the US National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) finalized three post-quantum cryptography standards: ML-KEM for secure key establishment and ML-DSA and SLH-DSA for digital signatures.
These algorithms can run on existing computing infrastructure, although applications and protocols may need modifications to support them.
The Thoughtworks Technology Radar Volume 35 places post-quantum cryptography in Adopt, recommending that organizations mandate quantum-resilient cryptography for new projects and accelerate migration roadmaps for legacy systems.
Read Post-quantum cryptography: An illustrated guide
The quantum threat is not a future event to monitor. It is an active vulnerability today. Securing the enterprise for the quantum era demands immediate, crypto-agile modernization.
What's in it for you?
Post-quantum cryptography helps organizations protect sensitive information against future decryption attacks. One concern is “harvest now, decrypt later”, where attackers collect encrypted data today and store it until quantum computers become capable of decrypting it. The Radar notes that key exchange is the most urgent area to migrate, with governments worldwide targeting migration between 2030 and 2035.
Adopting PQC can help organizations protect long-lived data, maintain trust in digital transactions and prepare for evolving security requirements. It also encourages cryptographic agility, making it easier to update security algorithms as threats and standards change.
What are the trade-offs of post-quantum cryptography?
Migrating to PQC can be complex because cryptography is embedded across applications, networks, identity systems and third-party software.
Some algorithms use larger keys or signatures, potentially increasing storage, bandwidth and processing requirements. Compatibility with legacy systems and vendor readiness can further complicate adoption. Organizations also need to assess implementation risks and plan for future algorithm changes. Modern languages and platforms are adding native support (Java, for example, since JDK 24), but enabling it may require upgrading older releases or adjusting configuration.
How is PQC being used?
Organizations are deploying post-quantum algorithms anywhere that cryptography is used: for securing internet communications and across digital signatures (for example payments), software distribution (verifying dependencies) and cloud infrastructure.
Post-quantum cryptography is being adopted to protect digital communications against future quantum attacks. For example, Apple introduced its PQ3 protocol in iMessage in 2024, adding quantum-resistant protection to encrypted conversations.
It's also being integrated into internet security protocols. Google Chrome supports post-quantum key exchange in Transport Layer Security (TLS) connections, helping protect information transmitted between browsers and websites. Adoption is growing: Cloudflare reported in September 2026 that approximately 70% of browser-generated traffic reaching its network used hybrid post-quantum encryption.
Organizations are also introducing PQC into digital certificates, software signing and enterprise infrastructure to prepare for long-term security requirements. For example, AWS Private Certificate Authority supports post-quantum digital certificates, enabling organizations to begin adopting quantum-resistant signatures in their systems.
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