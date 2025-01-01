What’s in it for you?

Design systems can help brands deliver consistent experiences across multiple customer and employee touchpoints. From customer apps to employee tools, components can be reused with ease, ensuring visuals and experiences are consistent between them all.

Design systems are also extremely useful when you need to deploy new services quickly. For example, if customer demands change and you need to develop new functionality for a customer-facing app, if you already have basic functionality like buttons, forms, and other common elements in a design system, you’ll be able to get to market much faster.

Because design systems use pre-built elements, they’re easier for non-technical stakeholders to engage with. That helps improve collaboration, and it helps line of business teams get more involved in development projects and have more of a say in what digital services do and look like.

The other major advantage of using design systems is that they reduce duplicated effort in large development projects, while also improving quality. Once you have an element in your design system that you know works, you can replicate it immediately instead of building the same functionality, process or connection again.