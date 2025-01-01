What is it?





﻿A data mesh is simply a distributed or federated approach to architecting a data platform and the teams around it. It removes the traditional bottlenecks caused by structuring your data platform in a centralized manner.





Data meshes advance the state of the art while drawing on lessons learned from modern distributed architectures and platform thinking. As online presence, including IoT, expanded rapidly over the last 15 years, the importance of data and good data management has grown exponentially also. Data mesh is a new approach to managing this vast collection of data, collections that need new architectures and tools to manage them properly.





Conventional wisdom dictated that big analytical data needed to be centralized to use it, that data needs to all be in one place or be managed by a centralized data team to deliver value. As enterprises face increasing pressure to make sense of ever-increasing volumes of data in near real time, such centralized approaches are no longer suitable.





Data mesh suggests that domain experts are best placed to know how to derive value from their data. They’re encouraged to treat their data as products that can be delivered — in a self-service manner — to the rest of the enterprise. Then other data product teams can leverage such data to generate their own insights, build intelligent applications or aggregate data in new ways for others to consume within the platform.