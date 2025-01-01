Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Fundamentals of Software Engineering

From coder to engineer
Author: Nate Schutta and Dan Vega

Expand your skill set to tackle the most interesting challenges in modern software

 

Software engineering is much more than just writing code — and this book explains everything you need to add every essential dimension to your skillset.

 

From reading code to testing to refactoring, Thoughtworker Nate Schutta and his co-author Dan Vega provide an accessible and practical insight into everything needed to tackle sophisticated and challenging software engineering problems.

 

Prepare yourself for the ever-shifting software landscape and level up your career with Fundamentals of Software Engineering.

Become an effective code reader

Learn how to explore and decipher unfamiliar and complex code to make better engineering decisions.

Get to grips with automated testing

Don't just learn how to test — learn how to devise and implement a test strategy.

Master data

Discover how to successfully manage data in complex systems and architectures.

Discover core architectural principles

Learn the fundamentals of software architecture and expand your skill set.

Learn how to learn

Master the skills needed to stay up to date in a rapidly changing landscape.

Communicate and manage effectively

Master crucial soft skills that are essential to every successful and impactful software engineer.
Read the first chapter for free

Read the first chapter of Fundamentals of Software Engineering for free.

 

Use the PDF viewer to read or click the button below to download a copy to save to your machine.

Learn more on the Technology Podcast

Podcast
Exploring the fundamentals of software engineering

Nate and Dan join hosts Neal Ford and Ken Mugrage to discuss Fundamentals of Software Engineering. They discuss why they wrote it and what they want readers to get out of it.

