How to cultivate trust with AI coding assistants

Does your team use AI coding assistants? Have you been urged to increase usage rates? Have you noticed that, many times, team members don’t use AI coding assistants to write code? Besides conventional knowledge sharing and use cases sharing, are there any other effective methods to boost usage?

Since my team enabled GitHub Copilot three months ago, these issues have been bothering me — this blog post is my attempt at finding answers.

Why increase the usage rate of AI coding assistants?

Before discussing “how”, we must first clarify “why.”

Personally, I believe it’s based on a core assumption: using AI coding assistants can enhance development efficiency and the more they are used, the greater the efficiency improvement. Let’s temporarily accept this assumption as valid and verify it through practice.

So, can we mandate that team members use AI coding assistants in all their work? Given the unproven assumption, such actions carry significant risks — what if it doesn’t improve efficiency? What if it’s not true that “the more it’s used, the higher the efficiency?”

As discussed in How to handle unknown problems?, the key to handling such situations lies in reducing potential losses, with the best approach being granting developers autonomy — let them decide when and in what scenarios to use AI coding assistants.

In cases where developers have the freedom to choose whether or not to use AI coding assistants, will usage naturally increase? From our team’s experience using GitHub Copilot for three months, developers tend to use it frequently in the following scenarios:

Code comprehension.

Solution analysis.

Function-level code refactoring.

Function-level algorithm implementation.

Unit test generation.

They rarely use it in these scenarios:

Line-level code modifications.

Modifications that can be otherwise achieved with IDE shortcuts.

Bug fixes.

Complex task implementations (especially those spanning multiple files or modules).

From an inline code suggestion perspective, the usage rate might already reach 100%, as many functions of AI coding assistants are enabled by default, utilized by every developer while coding. However, despite line-level code suggestions being stronger than regular plugins, they still offer limited help to developers, unable to reduce cognitive load and thus unable to enhance development efficiency significantly.

To further enhance development efficiency, the key lies in increasing the usage rate in complex scenarios. So, how do we achieve this goal when developers have autonomy? We will discuss this in the following sections.

A usage rate model for AI Coding assistants

An AI coding assistant can be understood as a kind of automation tool which is capable of completing tasks assigned by developers. The field of human-computer interaction has numerous studies on automation tools; I found the model in Trust, self-confidence and operators’ adaptation to automation particularly suitable for explaining the usage rate of AI coding assistants: