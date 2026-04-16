Data products are a widely-discussed if often misunderstood idea. And, with AI stealing a huge amount of mindshare in business and technology over the last few years, the effort put into ensuring they're effective, secure and impactful is arguably receding. This needs to be corrected: the continuing gap between execution and real value remains. It can't be fixed by AI and may even hamper effective AI use by making it more challenging for organizations and teams to find trustworthy, and well-organized data that is essential for AI initiatives.

This is why Thoughtworker Amy Raygada is writing a series of books on Data Products. Aimed at helping organizations unlock greater value from data products and to bridge the gap between execution and impact, the series will take in a range of topics — from design and deployment to governance.

With the first volume of the series published late in 2025, I wanted to speak to Amy to learn more about her perspective on the field and what the industry needs to understand.