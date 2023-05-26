Inverse-Conway-Maneuver: How to speed up product development teams successfully

To solve this problem, though, we can call on the “Inverse-Conway-Maneuver”. By structuring an organization product-oriented, you reduce hand-offs and interfaces by decoupling teams from a system and delivery process point of view. Nevertheless, it’s important to note that tuning organizations for speed needs to be executed in phases with a pragmatic and human-centered approach. The organization and its people need to learn and shift while driving.

Transformation needs courage, endurance and an outside-in view

There are two main prerequisites for a successful transformation project:

For both management and delivery teams, there needs to not only be openness to learn, change and evolve the organization, an effective organization change management also needs to be established. A sense of urgency has to be agreed upon and maintained. Often this is facilitated by market pressure and not having been able to successfully implement projects over a longer period.The earlier these signals are detected, the easier it is to minimize accidental complexity. In turn, this makes it easier to initiate the Inverse Conway Maneuver. Secondly, as with any service design project on the scale of an ICM, cognitive biases will affect judgements. This is a particularly pointed issue when complexity requires people to process and analyze a lot of information quickly. External support is crucial to navigate ambiguity, uncover and mend systematic errors.

Patterns for successful initiatives

When implementing the Inverse-Conway-Maneuver, check your initiative against these success patterns. We found them to be particularly important.

Dedicate time to arrive at a shared change attitude and common language Analyze where existing structures are hindering fast value creation - that’s for sure not for all products Set up a transparent product ownership cascade from goals to backlogs for the products in scope Approach change carefully with a pilot to learn where your particular pain points are and decide collectively to either pivot or persevere Be strategic and data-driven about where and how to scale to other product areas Focus on areas where time to market is critical — and always put the customer front and center

1. Common mindset and language

Often, the ICM is the first time business and IT teams will work together (see “Cross-functional Teams”) to build something new. This makes the first step incredibly important. Communicating a shared vision and language through assets like a common product portfolio helps establish the foundations of the ICM implementation. A team of influential, knowledgeable people with a shared understanding for the reason and urgency of the effort must be established to own the vision and outcome of the change. Often, organizations face the dilemma of creating such a safe space — in an innovation hub or a program — and find they aren’t able to transfer it to the broader operational structure. So defining sponsors, both outside of business and technology areas, and bringing together team members from all customer value creating parts of the organization is key. They need to be able to learn and act as organizational influencers.

2. Structures allowing for the freedom to create value fast

a. Are you running LEAN?

Together with the above-mentioned team, analyze the product areas you want to accelerate and remove “departmental blinders” that may be slowing things down. One way of doing this is to pull all necessary capacities together in a “Product Team”. A benefit of this is that the resulting team will intrinsically tend towards de-coupling itself and system architectures, ultimately reducing hand-offs and optimizing the interfaces required for product development and maintenance.

b. Are you optimized for COGNITIVE LOAD?

Let product teams focus on what they do best and provide them with X-as-a-Service offerings via platform or “internal” product teams (independent service heuristics). Ask whether reasonable heuristics are being used and if the resulting platforms are being driven by dedicated teams. Tools such as event storming, service blueprints and value stream analysis can help you identify shared potential.

c. Can you measure IMPROVEMENT?

Start building for customer value and measure how the new structure and operation model works. Set up a measurement framework for both business metrics — like time-to-market or HEART metrics — and operational metrics such as the DORA.

3. Transparent direction and clear product ownership

A product transformation initiative needs clear goals, progress measurement and ownership. We recommend using a Lean Value Tree to portray goals, bets, hypotheses and measures of success. Next, define how the high-level strategy will be broken down in teams’ backlog items; this will make value for money easily visible to all stakeholders.