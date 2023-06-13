Enabling employee and customer experience with better internal products

“A brand is defined by the customer’s experience. The experience is delivered by the employees” — Shep Hyken

Organizations are always striving to enhance their customer experience while driving efficiencies in their operations. One key way to achieve this is by focusing on employee experience and internal products. These internal products are tools, systems or processes used by employees to support various business activities. For employees to be engaged and provide the best customer experience, it’s critical to have a well-defined product strategy for internal product initiatives.

However, in most organizations, internal product teams don't get the same attention as customer-facing product teams. The main reason behind this is vague value propositions that cause the inability to achieve product-market fit. To address this issue, organizations need to create a shift in perspective where employees are seen as customers. This will enable the application of product strategies used for customer-facing products to internal product initiatives.







The impact of internal products



A recent Thoughtworks client project involved reimagining several internal products that supported an e-commerce platform for selling used vehicles. Applying product thinking to the development of these internal products resulted in a notable increase in employee engagement and improvement to business process efficiencies.