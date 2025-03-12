From features to outcomes: How product teams can deliver real business value

Articulating business value for software products has become increasingly critical for organizations seeking differentiation in a crowded market. By centering engagements around clearly defined business value, teams can achieve:

Features delivered that align with business outcomes A clear path to secure future funding A purpose-driven and motivated team

We have experienced these benefits in our approach towards outcome-driven development and in this article, we share our approach to discovering and articulating business value and the practical insights gained along the way.

Discovering and articulating business value

1. DISCOVER

The foundation of outcome-driven development lies in identifying the business outcomes that truly matter. This phase focuses on uncovering and defining the key goals that drive alignment across teams and stakeholders. Based on our experience, the following steps form a reliable and repeatable sequence for starting this process: