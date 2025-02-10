The future of asset management will be shaped by technology — and most firms aren’t ready

But, while the UK asset management sector is exceptionally robust, it’s also facing unprecedented change and disruption. Highly accessible new investment strategies, platforms, and asset classes like passive Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) are contributing to a shift in how active asset management and traditional funds are perceived and run.

Active asset management has always carried a cost, but now that investors have the means to easily select and manage investments themselves, that cost is perceived as far higher, despite significant downward pressure on fees. And in a lot of cases, that isn’t merely a perception; whilst many firms are compressing their fees and resorting to M&As to maintain margins, returns from active funds continue to plateau relative to returns and associated ever-lower fees across active and passive ETFs.