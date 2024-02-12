Have you ever wondered why adding new features to your core business systems seems to take longer and longer? Or noticed that your software maintenance budget is growing at an alarming rate? Chances are you have a tech debt problem. The best time to take action is now — before a missed deadline becomes something more serious.

Understanding tech debt: the good, the bad and the ugly

The term ‘tech debt’ was first coined by developer Ward Cunningham about 30 years ago — which already tells us something about how persistent a problem it is. The phrase describes what happens when organizations under-invest in maintaining the software they rely on. Much like financial debt, there can be short-term benefits for this, but in the long run, you need to be mindful and ensure it’s properly managed.

Tech debt can be intentional. In some cases, tech debt is treated as a tool for getting ahead, helping new products get to market on time to seize growth opportunities. In these scenarios, teams plan for the software to be fixed at a later date, trading things such as detailed analysis, resilient systems, risk management for speed. However, as all business leaders know, priorities change; as long as there aren’t major incidents, the impetus to deal with tech debt can dissipate.

In other organizations tech debt is more systemic. Small issues can multiply, and problems build up under the radar. Senior leaders may not know how bad things are until a significant tech failure brings things to a drastic halt. This is where it can get ugly. If left to spiral, an inconvenience can swiftly become a calamity.

One example is the FAA systems outage that grounded thousands of flights across the US and Canada. Although initially reported as a ‘technical glitch’, this is worst-case-scenario tech debt in action, with serious financial and reputational consequences. But long before things reach this level, tech debt exacts a significant toll on business. Because as tech debt grows, innovation slows.

The final group is those organizations that have created software exactly as they intended, including "full eyes open" tech debt and nothing going awry. And yet, they now find themselves in a position where they can no longer pay tech debt off in the way they had envisioned. Perhaps they have been impacted by the economic times, perhaps they have to react to AI's impact on their business. Whatever the reasons, the end result is they’re seeing signs of tech debt accumulating, and have no ready plan to solve this.