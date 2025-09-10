From necessity to innovation: How a CMS overhaul sparked digital transformation

The air travel industry is relentlessly competitive, so an outstanding website user experience can make a significant difference in attracting and converting customers. To keep pace with its competitors, this leading airline faced an urgent challenge: its content management system (CMS), which underpinned its website, was no longer supported by the vendor.

A migration to a modern CMS was essential, but it also presented an opportunity for the airline to rethink its approach to content and digital presence. The aim was to treat content as a strategic asset that could serve numerous channels. This led the airline to adopt a headless CMS, which uses a modern approach by decoupling content storage (backend) from its presentation layer (frontend). This enables content to be efficiently distributed across multiple platforms, such as websites, mobile apps, and other digital channels.

However, migrating to a headless CMS was a massive undertaking that involved rebuilding around 8,000 web pages across 21 language markets. So, the airline turned to its longstanding digital partner, Thoughtworks, to navigate this ambitious transformation.