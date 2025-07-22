Leading Indian Insurance Company

One of the fastest-growing insurance companies in India, covering over 50 million people, is investing in engineering excellence. By embracing innovative, tech driven-driven solutions, they are providing customers with insurance products that combine protection and long-term savings.

Challenge: Accelerate product development with engineering excellence

To maintain a competitive edge in a fast-paced insurance market, the company needed to accelerate its product development and onboarding experience. With India’s regulatory shift from ‘File and Use’ to ‘Use and File’, insurers can launch products faster, creating a significant competitive opportunity. To fully capitalize on this shift, the company needed to enhance its digital infrastructure—particularly its onboarding interface— to improve agility, configurability, and speed to market.

Solution: A modernized omnichannel sales platform

The Indian insurance company partnered with Thoughtworks to build a cloud-native omnichannel sales platform. This was designed using agile engineering principles to streamline operations, accelerate product launches, and enhance user experience for partners, sales agents and customers.

The insurance company’s broad customer base and evolving product portfolio meant that diverse sales teams interacted with a variety of user interfaces (UI) and onboarding processes. To address this, the platform introduced a form framework, which dynamically configures and renders UI based on user needs across business verticals. This ensured sales teams across different verticals had tailored experiences without requiring manual engineering intervention.

At the same time, a journey orchestrator was implemented to enable configurable sales workflows, such as payment-first vs. payment-last processes. This provided the flexibility needed to accommodate diverse sales strategies while minimizing the need for custom development.

Accelerating to market without compromising quality

By adopting continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD) practices, the Indian insurance company ensured that new products and features could be released rapidly without compromising quality. This approach provided the business with the confidence to push updates at speed, knowing that rigorous automated testing and deployment practices maintained high standards of reliability and performance.

The use of microservices architecture further enhanced the platform’s ability to scale and adapt to changing business needs. This modular approach allowed for the independent development, testing, and deployment of individual components, ensuring the platform remained robust and responsive to user demands.

Product thinking and fostering top engineering talent

The Indian insurance company’s engineering evolution was built on the principles of product thinking, which drove a comprehensive cross-disciplinary transformation. This involved extensive collaboration between developers, designers, and business stakeholders to create a platform that was user-centric and commercially viable.

To strengthen its engineering capabilities and sustain long-term growth, the Indian insurance company implemented a strategic approach to attracting and developing top engineering talent. By fostering a robust engineering culture and investing in technical excellence, they positioned themselves as a leader in digital innovation, ensuring their platform and teams remain future-ready.