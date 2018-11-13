November 13, 2018 – Thoughtworks announced that the first two batches of its JumpStart! programme graduates have secured coveted technology roles across startups and enterprises in Singapore.

From the initial two batches of trainees, the majority have secured roles at organizations including IBM, Cognizant, MoneySmart, and Prudential, with one trainee returning to pursue a university degree as planned.

Thoughtworks JumpStart! - now working with its third batch and recruiting for the fourth – is designed for inpiduals who wish to enter or switch careers to become software developers. The immersive coaching and mentorship program, taught by industry practitioners from Thoughtworks, equips trainees with critical skills to build software using an agile development methodology and best software engineering practices. The programme is a two-year collaboration between Thoughtworks and Infocomm Media Development Authority's (IMDA) Tech Immersion and Placement Programme (TIPP)[1], under the TechSkills Accelerator (TeSA) initiative.

“We were extremely confident that the Thoughtworks JumpStart! programme is giving our trainees a headstart in building sustainable tech careers,” said Jessie Xia, managing director at Thoughtworks Singapore. “We’re thrilled to see that with the support of IMDA’s TIPP, we have indeed equipped our first two batches of graduates with the skills desired by some of Singapore’s most esteemed employers.”

Thoughtworks designed the JumpStart! programme primarily for inpiduals from non-ICT backgrounds seeking careers in software development. Trainees in the first batch came from a broad range of industries including financial services, aerospace, telecommunications, and manufacturing.

“I became aware of JumpStart! through IMDA’s website and could immediately see that it would allow me to develop my tech skills at a rapid pace and broaden my career opportunities,” said Yong Ming, a graduate of the first batch of JumpStart! and now employed as a software developer at MoneySmart. “I learned a huge amount during the three-month programme, and am honoured to have been selected by MoneySmart to join their technology team.”

“Thoughtworks is recognized as a leader in agile software development and delivery and is home to some of the best technologists in Singapore and the world,” said Matt Lambie, chief technology officer, MoneySmart. “To keep up with the pace of change, we need to continuously strengthen our tech talent base and we are incredibly pleased to welcome Yong Ming to MoneySmart, allowing him to bring the skills he has learned into our organization and to the team.”

“ICT professionals are at the heart of Singapore’s growth as a digital economy. Through the TechSkills Accelerator, IMDA is enabling more inpiduals to upskill and take advantage of the growing ICT job opportunities. We are encouraged that the first two cohorts from the Thoughtworks JumpStart! programme have successfully been placed into new in-demand roles, such as becoming agile software developers,” said Mr. Howie Lau, chief industry development officer, IMDA.

Thoughtworks continues to work with recruitment specialist, 33 Talent, to facilitate placement opportunities.

Interested applicants for the upcoming training programme can visit JumpStart! to learn more.





About TechSkills Accelerator (TeSA)

An initiative of SkillsFuture, TechSkills Accelerator (TeSA) aims to build and develop a skilled Information and Communications Technology (ICT) workforce for Singapore’s digital economy. TeSA is driven by the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) and in collaboration with the industry, SkillsFuture Singapore, Workforce Singapore and the National Trades Union Congress. IMDA takes an integrated approach to ICT skills acquisition and practitioner training, enabling professionals to acquire the relevant in-demand skills. To find out more about TeSA, please visit www.imtalent.sg/tesa

[1] The Tech Immersion and Placement Programme (TIPP) aims to convert non-ICT professionals into industry-ready ICT professionals. They will be placed into tech job roles, after undergoing a short, intensive and immersive training course or mentorship and coaching programmes delivered by industry practitioners.