Thoughtworks, today announced the launch of a new Thoughtworks Immersion Programme supported by the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB). This talent development programme provides intensive, hands-on training in agile software development. Targeted at university graduates, entry-level software developers, and mid-career switchers, this initiative is designed to give inpiduals who have a passion for technology the opportunity to build successful, long-term careers in tech and software development even if they don’t have the extensive experience and/or a background in computer science. Thoughtworks also hopes to encourage more women to look at building careers in technology through this immersion programme.

“I am delighted that Thoughtworks has chosen to launch the Thoughtworks Immersion Programme in Singapore, which is aligned with EDB’s ongoing efforts to prepare our workforce for jobs of the future. This programme represents a rare opportunity for inpiduals of different backgrounds to come together to build exciting new careers in digital technology. Thoughtworks is a wonderful partner and great example of a global company’s confidence in building a sustainable presence in Singapore,” said Mr. Ang Chin Tah, Director, Infocomms & Media, Singapore Economic Development Board.

The Tech Immersion Programme offers an intimate environment for learning. One of the programme highlights is the overseas training component where inpiduals participate in a four-week training programme called Pathashala, in addition to a five-week stint at Thoughtworks University (TWU) in India or China. These courses provide inpiduals with intensive hands-on training inclusive of weekly, inpidualized feedback sessions by senior technologists in small groups comprised of Thoughtworkers from around the world. Students are also closely mentored and pair with experienced Thoughtworks technologists throughout the 12-month programme.

Through this immersion programme, inpiduals will develop specialized skills in agile engineering practices such as extreme programming (XP), Test-Driven Development (TDD) and continuous integration (CI). In addition, they will get hands-on experience in analysis, design, coding, and implementation of complex, custom-built applications, by working on client projects across the commercial, social and government sectors.

Jessie Xia, Managing Director at Thoughtworks said, “We are committed to the long-term partnership with Singapore EDB and the continued development of a robust workforce that positively contributes to the country’s Smart Nation vision. Engaging with and learning from Thoughtworks global workforce will impact today’s talent pipeline and we look forward to inspiring the next generation of technologists in Singapore.”

Inpiduals can register their interest by emailing contact info-sg@thoughtworks.com to find out more about the programme.