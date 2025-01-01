Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Close
What we do Back

Modernization

Is your legacy technology holding you back? In today's dynamic market, businesses need an adaptable foundation to keep pace with change. Enterprise modernization unlocks agility, scalability, and cost savings, empowering you to innovate and exceed customer expectations.

 

We apply deep engineering expertise, proven practices, and visionary digital strategy to help you overcome the challenges of legacy technology, build future-ready infrastructure, and embed a culture of empowerment and excellence in your engineering teams.

Modernization

Is your legacy technology holding you back? In today's dynamic market, businesses need an adaptable foundation to keep pace with change. Enterprise modernization unlocks agility, scalability, and cost savings, empowering you to innovate and exceed customer expectations.

 

We apply deep engineering expertise, proven practices, and visionary digital strategy to help you overcome the challenges of legacy technology, build future-ready infrastructure, and embed a culture of empowerment and excellence in your engineering teams.

Ai generated digital butterfly: CodeConcise Legacy Assistant
Ai generated digital butterfly: CodeConcise Legacy Assistant

In the race to modernize, a common pitfall emerges: too many enterprises take an “out with the old and in with the new” approach. To achieve seamless processes and data-driven insights, successful digital transformation involves far more than just adopting the latest innovations.

Learn more

Benefits

Drive growth and agility

 

Stop legacy enterprise systems from limiting your ability to meet customer needs - enjoy unmatched scalability to realize growth opportunities and take advantage of emerging technologies.

 

Optimize costs and complexity

 

Cut costs associated with inefficient, complex, high-maintenance systems, while streamlining compliance and bolstering protection against emerging cybersecurity threats.

 

Empower your teams

 

Approach modernization holistically, going beyond technology to reimagine your team’s capabilities, culture, and processes.

 

Our modernization services

Enterprise systems modernization

Modernize legacy enterprise systems, realign them with current and future business needs, and empower your organization to adopt new technologies, architectures, and practices.

Data center migration

Migrate and modernize existing data center infrastructure and applications. Take advantage of cloud services, emerging capabilities, and distributed computing architectures, while lowering ongoing capital expenditure.

Learn more
Cloud application modernization

Evolve existing applications by moving them to the cloud or reimagining them as new cloud-native services — enabling you to drive scalability, enhance security, and harness the full value that cloud can offer.

Our trusted partners

To unlock the full power of modernization, Thoughtworks partners with cloud leaders like AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, and Databricks. We tailor our approach, leveraging the strengths of each platform to deliver the perfect modernization solution for your unique needs.
Find out more
AWS lambda delivery, amazon API gateway delivery, AWS database migration service delivery, migration and modernization services competency

Our AWS capabilities

 

At Thoughtworks, we’re well equipped to support you in your journey with AWS, boasting many specializations in modernization

Client stories

View less

Recommended insights

View less

Follow the topics that matter most to you

Sign up here