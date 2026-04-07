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Constellation Research recognizes AI/works™

 For changing the economics of enterprise software delivery
Reports Back

Disclaimer: AI-generated summaries may contain errors, omissions, or misinterpretations. For the full context please read the content below.

Reshaping enterprise software delivery

 

Enterprises are moving beyond AI experimentation to a harder problem: building and evolving software systems that can keep up with change.
 

AI/works™ is designed for that reality. It combines AI with engineering discipline to enable teams to understand existing systems, generate production-grade software and continuously evolve it with control. 

 

Recently, Constellation Research, a Silicon Valley–based research and advisory firm helping CXOs make confident decisions about the future of business and technology, offered an external perspetive on AI/works™. This report offers how a spec-driven, lifecycle approach is changing how software is built, modernized and run.

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“Thoughtworks jolts enterprise AppDev into the AI era. With the launch of Thoughtworks AI/works™, developers and enterprises can reach previously unseen levels of code velocity.”

 

- Constellation Research

Key highlights- Where AI/works™ stands out ↓

Two people in AI product workshop
Two people in AI product workshop

Spec-driven development and enrichment

AI/works™ applies a spec-driven approach, where software is built and governed through specifications. These specifications provide a clearer, more stable way to define, understand, and evolve systems at scale. AI/works™ further enriches the spec with best practices and vertical spec content that Thoughtworks has acquired over the decades.

Two people in AI product workshop
Two people in AI product workshop

Code-to-spec and spec-to-code capability

The platform can interpret existing codebases, generate specifications from them, and use those specifications to guide new development. This supports both modernization and forward engineering.

Two people in AI product workshop
Two people in AI product workshop

Enterprise-grade governance

The platform reflects Thoughtworks’ experience in software delivery, modernization, and Agile practices - bringing that discipline into an AI-native context.

Two people in AI product workshop
Two people in AI product workshop

Engineering foundation

The platform reflects Thoughtworks’ experience in software delivery, modernization, and Agile practices - bringing that discipline into an AI-native context.

See how enterprises are evolving in the AI era   

Download the report now

 

"CxOs are in exceptionally good hands with Thoughtworks, which brings its core offering to the AI era with AI/works™"


-Constellation Research

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Fill the below form and get the Constellation Research report to see how AI/works™ is reshaping enterprise software delivery - and what it means for your organization.

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Note: This report is provided in its original, unmodified form and is hosted with permission under Constellation Research reprint guidelines. Access is gated and requires registration.

Attribution: © 2026. Holger Mueller, Vice President and Principal Analyst. Constellation Research, Inc.

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