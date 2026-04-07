Reshaping enterprise software delivery
Enterprises are moving beyond AI experimentation to a harder problem: building and evolving software systems that can keep up with change.
AI/works™ is designed for that reality. It combines AI with engineering discipline to enable teams to understand existing systems, generate production-grade software and continuously evolve it with control.
Recently, Constellation Research, a Silicon Valley–based research and advisory firm helping CXOs make confident decisions about the future of business and technology, offered an external perspetive on AI/works™. This report offers how a spec-driven, lifecycle approach is changing how software is built, modernized and run.
“Thoughtworks jolts enterprise AppDev into the AI era. With the launch of Thoughtworks AI/works™, developers and enterprises can reach previously unseen levels of code velocity.”
- Constellation Research
Key highlights- Where AI/works™ stands out ↓
Spec-driven development and enrichment
AI/works™ applies a spec-driven approach, where software is built and governed through specifications. These specifications provide a clearer, more stable way to define, understand, and evolve systems at scale. AI/works™ further enriches the spec with best practices and vertical spec content that Thoughtworks has acquired over the decades.
Code-to-spec and spec-to-code capability
The platform can interpret existing codebases, generate specifications from them, and use those specifications to guide new development. This supports both modernization and forward engineering.
Enterprise-grade governance
The platform reflects Thoughtworks’ experience in software delivery, modernization, and Agile practices - bringing that discipline into an AI-native context.
Engineering foundation
The platform reflects Thoughtworks’ experience in software delivery, modernization, and Agile practices - bringing that discipline into an AI-native context.
"CxOs are in exceptionally good hands with Thoughtworks, which brings its core offering to the AI era with AI/works™"
-Constellation Research
Get the report
Fill the below form and get the Constellation Research report to see how AI/works™ is reshaping enterprise software delivery - and what it means for your organization.
Note: This report is provided in its original, unmodified form and is hosted with permission under Constellation Research reprint guidelines. Access is gated and requires registration.
Attribution: © 2026. Holger Mueller, Vice President and Principal Analyst. Constellation Research, Inc.