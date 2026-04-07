Reshaping enterprise software delivery

Enterprises are moving beyond AI experimentation to a harder problem: building and evolving software systems that can keep up with change.



AI/works™ is designed for that reality. It combines AI with engineering discipline to enable teams to understand existing systems, generate production-grade software and continuously evolve it with control.

Recently, Constellation Research, a Silicon Valley–based research and advisory firm helping CXOs make confident decisions about the future of business and technology, offered an external perspetive on AI/works™. This report offers how a spec-driven, lifecycle approach is changing how software is built, modernized and run.