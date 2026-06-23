The announcements at WWDC 2026 mark a subtle but important shift in how we think about building intelligent software. For the past few years, the architectural paradigm for AI integration has been the remote API pattern: a thin client shipping text or images over the network to a massive, black-box model in the cloud, paying a tax on every single token generated.

With the unveiling of Siri AI and the third generation of Apple Foundation Models (AFM 3), we’re seeing an approach that’s actually more aligned to alternative ways of tackling memory bandwidth and the DRAM wall: things like local models and model selection.

This isn’t novel; it’s really the continuation of an approach Apple has taken for a number of years. The fact it's gaining visibility is symptomatic, perhaps, of current resource constraints and the shifting token economics. And while Apple has sometimes been criticised for its slow and steady pace when it comes to AI, it may be a signal of what the future of AI will look like.