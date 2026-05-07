The chat interface

The next feature was Copilot Chat. It took a bit of time to come to IntelliJ (almost six months after VSCode) but it then brought the chat experience within the IDE. At the time the available features were lackluster: it was merely ChatGPT inside the IDE. The context window was small (only a few opened files) so it wasn’t capable of large scale investigation.

It was nonetheless still an improvement. I no longer had to switch to the browser to ask simple questions; I could do it in the IDE. This saved a few seconds when I needed to find the correct syntax or the latest version of an API. However, this was really the full extent of the benefits.

So, all in all it was nice to have but it wasn’t groundbreaking by any means. The true revolution came later.

The agent era

The agent was the next big thing — at least according to the community when various agent tools first emerged. Claude and Cursor, among many others, introduced the concept of autonomous agent; it was supposedly capable of reasoning, planning and carrying out implementation with only minor supervision.

However, the evolution of the chat in agent mode in IntelliJ took its time. It was first capable of reasoning with the context to modify a single file. Then it was capable of modifying multiple files, which allowed more complex workflows.

In theory it was also capable of running tools inside the IDE, but IntelliJ was seriously lacking here at the time; interaction between agents and tools was pretty dreadful. Simple operations such as running tests often required human interaction; you needed to copy the output to the chat window. Even interacting with the built-in terminal required those manual steps.

But it wasn’t all that bad. When working on some opened files, you could use the chat to refactor code or analyze issues in a way that was much smoother than with Copilot in its autocomplete era. Yes, it still required the relevant files opened in the context and was struggling using tools, but for me it was a much smoother and enjoyable experience than prompting through comments.

Instruction files helped to streamline prompting by populating context with relevant information and guidance. However, the context window was somewhat narrow, which meant tasks with greater scope were more challenging.

Overall I was very disappointed. The agentic revolution appeared to be just another big lie. Sure, there were some benefits, but I couldn’t see where all the hype came from. This confused me because the community was so enthusiastic about the agentic flow.